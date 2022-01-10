A cold ‘increases your resistance to Covid.’

A STUDY has discovered that catching a cold boosts your Covid immunity.

The immune system can be trained to combat the deadly Covid bug by fighting off sniffles caused by other coronaviruses.

Coughing and sneezing boost vital white blood cells called T cells, which can recognize a variety of viruses, according to Imperial College London researchers.

“We discovered that high levels of pre-existing T cells, which the body produces when infected with other coronaviruses, can protect against Covid infection,” said Dr. Rhia Kundu.

“While this is a significant discovery, it is only one form of protection, and no one should rely solely on it.”

“Getting fully vaccinated, including your booster dose, is the best way to protect yourself against Covid.”

The study looked at 52 people who lived with people who had Covid, but only half of them became infected.

Blood tests revealed that the 26 people who didn’t get infected had higher levels of T cells due to previous exposure to coronaviruses.

There are at least four other types of coronavirus that infect humans on a regular basis and cause one out of every five colds.

T cells, which destroy infected cells, made for one bug will work against others, according to an Imperial College study. Coronaviruses all look so similar to the human body, that T cells made for one bug will work against others.

T cells look for parts of the virus that don’t mutate very often, which is why our old vaccines continue to work against new Covid variants despite the fact that antibodies are less effective.

The researchers believe that because of this “cross-protection,” they will be able to create a single mega-jab that will work against all coronaviruses in the future.

“This is the clearest evidence to date that T cells induced by common cold coronaviruses play a protective role,” said Professor Ajit Lalvani.

“Because the proteins targeted by our T cells mutate much less, new vaccines containing these proteins should protect against current and future variants.”