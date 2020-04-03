a couple in their 60s defeated the coronavirus

It is with a Mozart tune that the Adler spouses now enjoy their days. Both are like miracles: they emerged unharmed after contracting a severe form of the coronavirus. After four weeks of relentless fight against the Covid-19, “it’s a relief to feel good,” testified at the microphone of BFMTV Antoine Adler.

The couple live in the Thur valley, in the Haut-Rhin, the first department to have been affected on a large scale by the infectious disease. “Our GP heard that there was a lot of noise in the lungs so he made me do a radio,” says Monique Adler. Antoine, for his part, had a well-known symptom of coronavirus now: “I was having trouble breathing.”

“It went around the whole body”

“The beast”, as he calls the virus, “went around the whole body” until Antoine was put on respiratory assistance at home for two weeks. His wife Monique spent seven days in the ICU hospital. “I said to the doctor, ‘I think we’re both going to leave,’” slips Antoine Adler.

For this 45-year-old couple, the hardest part was facing the disease separately. “Loneliness adds anxiety to uncertainty,” he says. But “the motivation to be able to continue together” and their children and loved ones pushed them to fight. Moral support which enabled them to overcome the virus, they are convinced of it.