A doctor from the National Health Service explains why some people get sick after getting covid vaccines while others don’t.

A doctor from the National Health Service explains why some people become ill after receiving covid vaccines while others do not.

Dr. Karan Ranj, a social media educator and NHS surgeon, has responded to one of the most frequently asked questions about the vaccine: side effects.

The UK medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), approved the first covid vaccine in December 2020.

Since then, more vaccines have been approved, and nearly four million people have received their booster shots on their own.

However, many of us carefully plan our vaccination appointments so that if we have an adverse reaction, such as sore muscles and a fever, our day will not be ruined and we will not have to miss work.

As a result, one of the most frequently asked questions about the vaccine is “why did I have a reaction but they didn’t,” and in an attempt to answer that question, one NHS doctor took to TikTok to explain why.

“If you had a strong reaction after getting the vaccine, does that mean a stronger immunity?” explained Dr Karan Ranj, an NHS surgeon and social media educator.

Does that mean the vaccine didn’t work because you had no side effects?

“Your immune system reacts in two ways when you get a vaccine.

The first of these is known as the innate immune response.

Aches and pains are caused by this.

“The adaptive immune response is the second way your immune system reacts, and it’s what helps your body develop long-term immunity.”

“It doesn’t matter if you had a reaction or not.

It’s all about the second response, which is symptom-free.”

Most side effects, according to the NHS, are minor and should not last more than a week, such as:

“One or two days after your vaccination, you may get a high temperature, feel hot, or shiver,” they say.

If you need to, you can take pain relievers like paracetamol.

Call 111 if your symptoms worsen or if you are concerned.

“You may have covid if you have a fever that lasts more than two days, a new, persistent cough, or a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste.”

Stay at home and study for your exam.

“You can’t get covid from the vaccine, but you could have gotten it shortly before or after you got it.”