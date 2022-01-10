A doctor warns that not brushing your teeth properly can lead to diabetes and dementia.

ONE OUT OF EVERY FIVE BRITISH PEOPLE admits to only brushing their teeth once a day, with more than a quarter never flossing.

Three out of ten adults let their oral hygiene slip during Britain’s various periods of lockdown, according to a survey of 2,000 adults, but three-quarters of those surveyed believe things will be back to normal soon.

And 36% said that a lack of routine caused them to forget to brush as often as they should.

Another 28% said it was because they were preoccupied with other health-related issues and did not prioritize their oral health.

Nearly a quarter of people haven’t seen a dentist in the last year, and one in every 20 people doesn’t change their toothbrush more than once every six months.

It was also discovered that 22% of people went longer than three days without brushing their teeth.

“Your mouth is a gateway to your overall health,” said Dr. Alex George, who is working with Colgate Total on its (hashtag)HappyHabits campaign.

“Gum disease has been linked to a variety of health problems, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and even dementia, which is why it’s critical to include oral hygiene as part of a broader health regimen.”

The study also discovered that nearly three out of ten people (28%) are unaware that oral health problems can lead to other health problems.

However, after learning this, a quarter of the adults polled by OnePoll say they will no longer consider oral hygiene to be a ‘chore,’ but rather an important part of their overall healthcare regimen.

Brits claim to brush their teeth for 93 seconds on average, but only a fifth of them brush for more than a minute.

The findings come after Colgate Total conducted a survey of 45 dentists as part of its Dentist Advisory Network and discovered that 82% of them said their patients’ oral health had deteriorated during the pandemic.

And all of the dentists polled said they’ve seen an increase in common oral health problems like toothaches, abscesses, sensitivity, severe plaque build-up, gum disease, and tooth decay.

“The social factors surrounding the pandemic, such as lockdown and homeworking, have led to a decline in many people’s oral health,” said London-based dentist Dr. Monik Vasant.

“People don’t realize that not brushing their teeth twice a day, even for two weeks, can result in a plaque build-up that can have a long-term impact, as we’re seeing with the rise in patients with gum disease and tooth decay.”

“We’re encouraging people to simply brush their teeth to get back on track with their oral health…

