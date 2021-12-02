A fine of up to £6,400 can be imposed on Brits who do not wear a mask in shops or on public transportation, according to a new law that takes effect TODAY.

People in England who do not wear a face covering will face fines of £200 under new Government rules aimed at reducing the use of the Omicron Covid variant.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of the variant in the UK, with millions more Brits receiving boosters and second jabs to bolster the country’s vaccine defenses.

However, as Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated, we must “learn to live” with Covid, another Christmas lockdown has not been ruled out as a last resort to combat Omicron.

To avoid further restrictions over the festive season, Brits are being urged to get their third vaccination and begin self-testing on a regular basis.

Masks must be worn in hairdressers, nail salons, banks, and post offices in England beginning at 4 a.m., in addition to shops, buses, trains, and trams.

Masks will not be required in the hospitality industry, which means they will not be required in restaurants and pubs, or in venues such as concerts, cinemas, and theatres.

Today, legislation was introduced in the House of Commons, with MPs expected to vote on the new restrictions within 28 days.

People who break the rules repeatedly will have their fines doubled with each violation.

A first offense will cost £200, a second offense will cost £400, and a third offense will cost £800, bringing the total penalty to £6,400.

In Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, where masks are already required in certain situations, the rules are different.

Parliament cannot also compel MPs to wear masks in the House of Commons.

This variant could have given the virus an extra leg in the race against vaccines.

The restrictions represent a complete 180-degree turn in England’s exit strategy.

On July 19, the nation celebrated Freedom Day and the end of all restrictions, and Brits were finally allowed to take off their masks.

More cases are expected in the coming days, according to Mr Javid, with Omicron spreading to other countries.

Experts have warned that Omicron, which spreads quickly and has about 50 mutations, could endanger existing vaccines.

But, as ministers pledged to be on the “front foot” in the fight against Omicron, Mr Javid insisted that a Christmas lockdown can be avoided if Brits get their booster shots and start self-testing on a regular basis.

“This variant may have given the virus extra legs in this race between vaccines and virus,” said Mr Javid.

“While scientists learn more, our strategy is to buy time and strengthen our defenses.”

Jonathan Van-Tam, a professor, described the…

