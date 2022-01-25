A former Glasgow hotel will be converted into high-end student housing.

A former Glasgow hotel will be converted into luxury student housing.

IconInc, a developer based in Leeds, has announced plans to build up to 140 luxury apartments on the former Lorne Hotel site on Sauchiehall Street.

A former Glasgow hotel in Finnieston is being converted into high-end student housing.

IconInc, a Leeds-based developer, has announced plans to build up to 140 luxury apartments in Glasgow by September 2023, on the site of the former Lorne Hotel on Sauchiehall Street.

Following the appointment of administrators, the hotel, which also housed the Bukharah Restaurant and the Bilberry Cocktail Bar, ceased operations in May 2021.

In December, it was sold again.

“We’re delighted that our future vision for expansion is taking shape with firm plans in place to introduce the brand to Glasgow as well as extend the development in Lincoln,” said Noor Ahmed, CEO of IconInc.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

“At the heart of what we do is offer design-led, superior quality, and affordable housing, and we strive to provide the best possible student life experience.”

“We are currently in a number of high-level discussions for future sites and have even more ambitious plans to replicate the success of our four existing properties,” says the company.

Nothing compares to our incredible accommodations, and we understand there is a high demand for luxury student housing.”

The deal in Glasgow is part of IconInc’s plan to build developments in all of the UK’s and Europe’s major university cities.