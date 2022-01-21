Tomorrow you can get a free Greggs sausage roll.

Early birds who arrive at a Greggs before 11 a.m. will receive a free sausage roll, with vegan options available as well.

This weekend, thanks to Greggs, you can get a free sausage roll.

Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, you can win 1,000 pastries.

The free flaky pastry giveaway is the result of a partnership between the bakery behemoth and the Swapi app.

To get your free sausage roll, simply download the Swapi app for Android or Apple and you’ll receive 250 points as a welcome bonus.

All you have to do to get your free sausage roll is download the Swapi app for Android or Apple, where you’ll get 250 points just for signing up.

Before 11 a.m., go to your local Greggs, show the code to a Greggs employee, and enjoy your free sausage roll.

A Greggs sausage roll costs 200 Swapi Points, so you’ll not only get a free breakfast but also some loyalty points to use on your next purchase at any of Swapi’s affiliated brands.

The free sausage roll offer is open to people of all walks of life.

Traditional sausage rolls are available for meat eaters.

The vegan sausage roll is an alternative for vegetarians and vegans.

Swapi’s latest offer stems from its founder’s goal of assisting Brits in overcoming the January blues.

Pete Howroyd, CEO and Founder of Swapi, recently spoke about the benefits of taking a daily walk for maintaining good mental health.

The offer encourages app users to go for a walk this weekend and pick up a free British breakfast staple along the way.

Swapi is a new loyalty app with a twist, in addition to the CEO’s altruistic intentions.

It enables customers to reclaim their unused loyalty points at their favorite stores.

You may have forgotten about an app you downloaded while shopping.

Your points would have expired when you returned to the store months later.

These out-of-date loyalty points can now be exchanged for Swapi Points, the app’s in-app currency that can be spent with hundreds of brands in the app’s marketplace.

All you have to do now is set your alarm clock for 6 a.m. and get ready to pick up a free sausage roll at your local Greggs this weekend.

That’s it.

Short summary of Infosurhoy