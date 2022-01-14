A gene has been discovered that ‘DOUBLES your risk of severe Covid illness,’ according to researchers.

A gene has been discovered that ‘DOUBLES your risk of severe Covid illness,’ according to scientists.

RESEARCHERS SAY THEY HAVE FOUND A GENE THAT DOUBLES THE RISK OF SERIOUS COVID INFECTION.

Experts have been baffled since the start of the pandemic as to why some people are severely afflicted while others are not.

According to a new study from Poland, a specific gene is the most important factor in determining severe Covid risk after age, weight, and gender.

According to the researchers, the gene is present in around 14% of Poles, up to 9% of Europeans, and 27% of Indians.

Experts believe the study could be used to identify patients who require more immediate medical attention if they end up in the hospital.

Because only half of Poles are double-jabbed, it could also encourage those who carry the gene to get vaccinated.

“After more than a year and a half of work, it was possible to identify a gene responsible for a predisposition to becoming seriously ill (with coronavirus),” said Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

“This means that in the future, we will be able to… identify people who have a high risk of developing Covid.”

Professor Marcin Moniuszko of the Medical University of Bialystok led the study, which was presented at a press conference but was not published.

According to the university, researchers looked at around 1,500 Covid patients.

According to a press release, the research found that our genetic profile is “even more important” than any underlying illness.

It stated that having one of the genes made you “more than twice as likely to become infected with Covid-19 or even die from it.”

The group claims that people with the risky gene could be identified using a “relatively simple genetic test.”

“Such a test could help better identify people who, if infected, may be at risk of a rapid course of the disease before infection occurs,” Prof Moniuszko said.

“These people could then receive specialized care, including increased preventive (additional doses of protective vaccines) and medical (new treatments) protection.”

Other research has found genetic variations that make people more susceptible to the virus.

In November, British scientists announced that they had discovered a variant of a gene that could be linked to a doubled risk of lung failure during Covid.

The University of Oxford pinpointed a piece of DNA that prevents lung cells from fighting the virus.

The LZTFL1 gene increases the chances of Covid death by twofold.

According to the study, more than one in every six Britons and Europeans may carry this gene.

People with a South Asian ancestry, on the other hand, are in even more danger.

A staggering 61.2 percent of residents in the area…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.