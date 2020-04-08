A glimmer of hope … The first country to announce “control” of the Coruna outbreak

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

The government reported that the number of new injuries fell to 0.7, compared to 2.5 percent in mid-March, when measures such as banning sporting and cultural events and closing all educational institutions began.

“This means that we have been able to control cases of infection with the emerging coronavirus,” Health Minister Bennt Hoy told reporters, but added that it was still necessary to maintain the rules to contain the spread of the virus.

“The measures enabled us to control (the virus) concretely. We have to maintain that,” he said.

However, the director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Camilla Stoltenberg, said that the exact rate of transmission is still unclear, though she acknowledged that “there has been a positive development” in the data in recent weeks.

On March 12, the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, announced what she described as “stronger measures” being applied in the country in “peace times”.

Norway has closed pubs, public pools, gyms, beauty shops and more across the country, according to Reuters news agency.

Restaurants were allowed to keep their doors open, but with a guarantee of leaving a distance of at least one meter between one person and another.

In addition, the government said that all those returning from trips other than the Nordic countries will be subject to a two-week quarantine.

But it is still allowed to walk in the air or exercise while most stores kept their doors open.

As of Monday, the Scandinavian country had registered 5755 confirmed cases with 19- and 59 deaths.

