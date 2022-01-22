A grant has been given to a Glasgow project that will film community events for isolated people.

A grant has been awarded to a project in Glasgow that will film community events for isolated people.

St Paul’s Youth Forum, based at St Paul’s Church in Provanmill, is an outreach program for people aged 0 to 25, providing a safe environment in which they can learn and interact with others.

The money, totaling £6227, was approved by the East Centre Area Partnership earlier this week and will be used to train a group of 12 Smithycroft Secondary School students on how to use broadcast equipment.

The skills they gain from this will enable them to volunteer to film community events for people who are unable to attend in person.

Courses are scheduled to begin in April.

When Glasgow City Council sets its budget for the coming fiscal year, the money will be awarded to the organization.

“This is an area report for the new financial year, so we are allowed to present time critical applications at this meeting,” Heather McMillan, director of community empowerment and equality, said.

“We’re assuming the year’s budget will stay at £114,591, and we’ve got time-sensitive applications in front of you.”

“This is an application for the Connecting View program from St Paul’s Youth Forum.

They are looking for funding to provide broadcast equipment training to students at Smithycroft Secondary School.

“The money would go towards training the teachers and purchasing the necessary equipment.”

The total cost is £6553, with £315 in matching funds from underprivileged children.

“The requested amount is £6627, and it is strongly suggested that we approve it.”

Members unanimously agreed to award the funding after the presentation.