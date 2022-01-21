A health official has issued an urgent warning to get flu shots because ‘flumageddon’ is on the verge of exploding.

A health official has issued an urgent warning to get flu shots as ‘flumageddon’ is on the verge of exploding.

HEALTH officials have urged people to get their flu shots in advance of a possible outbreak.

The flu vaccine program began in the fall, but up to half of those who are eligible for it, including pregnant women, have yet to receive their dose.

“If you are eligible, it is not too late to arrange a flu vaccine to help protect yourself and your family this winter,” Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist for the UK Health Security Agency, said.

When a person contracts the flu, the flu vaccine helps them avoid becoming seriously ill.

Although the NHS recommends getting the flu vaccine in the autumn or early winter, before the virus spreads, it is still beneficial later in the season.

Flu cases are currently at an all-time low, according to data.

The positivity rate, or the percentage of people who test positive, is currently at 0.5 percent.

This compares to 30% in mid-January 2020, before Covid’s arrival.

“While flu levels are very low, case numbers are expected to increase as people start mixing more freely,” Dr Watson said.

People are no longer legally required to wear a face covering in public places or when working from home after England’s Plan B measures were repealed this week.

Over the last two years, these types of Covid measures have helped to reduce flu and coronavirus cases at the same time.

According to UKHSA data, 81.6 percent of people 65 and older in England received their flu vaccine, which is a new high.

“However, many people in younger eligible groups – pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions – have not yet been vaccinated and are at risk,” according to Dr Watson.

“Vaccines against the flu save lives.”

Just under half of those under the age of 65 who have a serious health condition have not received their flu vaccine.

Only 37.7% of pregnant women have received their potentially life-saving flu vaccine, compared to 43.4 percent the previous year.

In comparison to last year, 44.9 percent of those aged 50 to 64 who are not in a clinical risk group received their vaccine, up from 30.9 percent.

However, according to UKHSA, the difference could be due to the fact that vaccination for this group began three months earlier than usual this year.

In comparison to last year, fewer children aged two and three received their vaccination.

Less than half (47.4%) of all two-year-olds and 50% of three-year-olds have been vaccinated, compared to 54.7 percent…

