A health warning has been issued about leftover turkey after Christmas feasts.

A health warning has been issued regarding leftover turkey after Christmas feasts.

On Christmas Day, millions of Britons ate turkey and ham feasts.

And tucking into the leftovers – making everything from sandwiches to curry – is a festive favourite all over the country.

However, the NHS has issued a warning to anyone who plans on reheating poultry in the coming days.

“Keep cooked meat and poultry in the fridge – the bacteria that causes food poisoning can grow and multiply if they are left out at room temperature,” the NHS advises.

“After you’ve eaten your turkey, cool any leftovers as soon as possible (within 90 minutes), cover them, and store them in the refrigerator.”

“If you’re freezing leftovers, you could divide them into portions so you only defrost what you need,” they added.

“When serving cold turkey, take only as much as you’ll need and return the rest to the fridge.”

“A plate of turkey or cold meats left out all day – as part of a buffet, for example – is not a good idea.”

“If you’re reheating leftover turkey or other food, always make sure it’s steaming hot all the way through before you eat it,” the health organization continues.

“Reheat your food only once.”

The first signs of food poisoning usually appear one or two hours after consuming contaminated food, though they can take several hours or even weeks to manifest.

The following are the most common signs and symptoms:

Eating contaminated food can result in food poisoning.

It can happen for a variety of reasons, and any type of food can cause poisoning.

It may take a few days for you to recover, so rest at home and drink plenty of water, according to the NHS.

Until you feel better, stick to bland foods like toast, crackers, bananas, and rice.