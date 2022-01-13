A heartbreaking photograph shows a 5-year-old cancer-stricken girl being consoled by her younger sister.

A heartbreaking photo shows a 5-year-old cancer-stricken girl being consoled by her younger sister.

Arianna Solieri has neuroblastoma, an extremely rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer that first manifested as back pain.

Chris, 34, and Abigail, 33, both from Ware, Hertfordshire, described her diagnosis as “the most devastating” week of their lives.

Arianna is currently undergoing a rigorous treatment regimen that includes ten-day chemotherapy cycles.

Despite not understanding what’s going on, Mya, her three-year-old sister, lends a hand when she can.

“She knows Arianna is sick and needs to go to the hospital for medicine, but she doesn’t understand why we have to go so often,” Chris explained.

“One day when Arianna was sick, Mya simply leapt to her feet and brought her a bowl because she had seen me and her mother do it.”

“She adores and idolizes her sister.”

“She always wants to be around her, but her best friend is missing when Arianna isn’t here.”

Chris and Abigail, who also have a one-year-old daughter named Zara, initially assumed Arianna’s pain was due to a new bed.

“In July, Arianna complained of pain near her shoulder blades, but we just assumed it was muscular after just buying her a new bed,” Chris explained. “After seeing an osteopath, the pain went away.”

“However, the pain shifted to her lower back in November, and it was clear that something was seriously wrong.”

Arianna’s pain had worsened overnight, and her temperature had risen to 40 degrees.

Abigail sensed something wasn’t right as doctors prescribed antibiotics for a possible kidney infection, and her maternal instinct kicked in.

She took Arianna to the doctor’s office and A&E eight times in six days.

“They’re always busy in Aandamp;E,” Chris explained, “and we were initially told it would be a seven-hour wait to see a doctor, but my wife insisted on more tests.”

“When the radiologist asked for his colleague after an ultrasound on her kidney, my heart sank; I knew it wasn’t going to be good news.”

“They informed us that a tumor had been discovered above her left kidney.”

“We were at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London two days later, where they discovered the tumor was on her adrenal gland, leading them to believe she had neuroblastoma.”

On November 19, 2021, Arianna Solieri was diagnosed with high-risk stage 4 neuroblastoma.

According to the NHS, around 100 children in the UK are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Neuroblastomas account for nearly half of all cancers…

