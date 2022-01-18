A hostel is planned for the site of the 19-person fire on Cheapside Street in Glasgow.

The site of the Cheapside Street fire, which claimed the lives of 19 people, is to be turned into a hostel in Glasgow.

Developers plan to turn one of the few remaining structures from the tragic fire into a hostel for people visiting the city for events or outdoor weekends.

A hostel could be built near the site of the Cheapside Street fire, which claimed the lives of dozens of people.

One of the surviving buildings from the time is being converted into a 66-bed budget travel hostel by developers.

The Finnieston Hostel would be located near the Central Quay and City Wharf development, which is currently under construction and aims to make the area more diverse.

Open ground used as a burial ground for victims will be used as amenity space for hostel guests as part of the plans, but will include a marker to commemorate the 19 victims of the 1960 fire.

The hostel would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there would be no parking to encourage people to use public transportation because the location is close to Anderston station, the Clydeside Expressway, and the M8.

A laundrette, a small wellness sauna suite, and a self-service food area would complement the sleeping accommodations.

The design will be based on the Finnieston Crane, and the project’s working title is currently Finnieston Hostel.

The current structure will not be drastically altered, but will be modified to ‘improve performance.’

The proposals will be presented to Glasgow City Council.