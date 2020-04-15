A “key” cancer gene as a treatment avenue for heart failure

As part of their cancer research, while working on the deactivation of a gene that allows cancers to spread, a team of American scientists made a surprising discovery. By making this gene hyperactive in the hearts of mice, they triggered the regeneration of heart cells. A phenomenon that had never before been observed! This discovery opens the way to a possible curative treatment of heart disease.

Several teams of scientists have already tried to proliferate heart cells, but without success. Existing treatments for heart conditions only slow the progression of the disease, but none is able to reverse tissue degeneration. In other words, a damaged heart cannot be repaired. But perhaps the discovery of Dr. Cathy Wilson and her team, which was the subject of a publication in the journal Nature Communications, will change the game.

A repairing gene duo

The term “cancer” covers a range of diseases, which are characterized by the multiplication and spread of abnormal cells. Various risk factors, internal or external, can promote the onset of cancer. This begins when a cell in the body has accumulated too much “damage”; it becomes cancerous and begins to multiply uncontrollably. A malignant tumor gradually forms, it grows. It evolves into primary metastasis, then into secondary metastases, which escape from their original tissue to colonize other organs. If these cancer cells are not eliminated quickly, the course of the disease can lead to death.

The Myc gene plays a key role in the replication process of cancer cells. This gene is part of the oncogenes, which promote cell proliferation; around a hundred oncogenes have already been identified. Myc is known to be hyperactive in the vast majority of aggressive cancers. It is therefore the subject of numerous studies on cancer; Several recent researches thus evoke the takeover of Myc as a treatment avenue.

With this in mind, Dr. Wilson’s team at the University of Cambridge has made the Myc gene hyperactive in mice. They were then able to observe its harmful effects on the organs, in particular on the liver and the lungs: an enormous quantity of cells started to replicate in a few days. On the other hand, they did not observe anything like it at the level of the heart. On the contrary, they managed to tip the heart into a regenerative state and its cells began to replicate. This is due to the presence of a protein, cyclin T1.

A protein that promotes the replication of heart cells

Today, heart failure affects around 23 million people worldwide each year. It is a medical condition in which the heart muscle has lost its muscle strength, it is no longer able to fulfill its role and therefore, no longer pumps enough blood to allow the organs to receive enough oxygen. This disease can occur following a myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, or even high blood pressure. It mainly affects older people, but can appear at any age. There is currently no cure for the disease. ” None of the treatmentss current cannot reverse the degeneration of heart tissue. The inability of the heart to regenerate is a significant unmet clinical need Says Dr. Wilson.

After a heart attack, an adult human heart can lose up to a billion heart muscle cells – called cardiomyocytes. However, unlike many other organs of the body, the adult heart cannot regenerate and its cells are never replaced. Their loss therefore necessarily leads to the formation of lesions, to a reduction in cardiac capacities, which can lead to death.

But what the researchers discovered during their experiment could be a serious path towards the development of a treatment. They observed that the activity induced by the Myc gene in heart muscle cells was completely dependent on the level of protein cyclin T1 in these cells, encoded by the CCNT1 gene. So when the CCNT1 and Myc genes are expressed together, the heart seems to switch to a regenerative state, as Dr. Wilson explains: ” When these two genes were overexpressed together in the heart muscle cells of adult mice, we observed extensive cell replication, leading to a sharp increase in the number of heart muscle cells. “

From cancer to the treatment of heart conditions

Usually, the Myc gene produces a protein that binds to DNA in specific cells and then activates gene expression. But despite this bond, the heart cells have not started to replicate; the protein was unable to activate gene expression. However, it turns out that another protein essential for gene expression, Cyclin T1, was deficient in the heart.

On the same subject: Will cervical cancer be totally eliminated in the next century?

Adding it to the cells with the overactive Myc caused the cells to proliferate. ” We have found that even when Myc is activated in the other tools are not there to make it work, which may be one of the reasons why heart cancer is so rare Explains the specialist. ” Now we know what’s missing, we can add it and make the cells replicate “

Researchers are now considering developing, based on their discovery, a genetic therapy for the treatment of heart disease. This will obviously require taking all the necessary precautions not to induce cancer where it was not possible before: ” We want to use short-term switchable technologies to activate Myc and the cycline T1 in the heart. In this way, we will not leave any genetic fingerprint that could inadvertently lead to the formation of cancer. Said Dr. Wilson.

Source: Nature Communications, C. Wilson et al.



