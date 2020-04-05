A known antiparasitic neutralizes, in vitro, the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in 48 hours

Pending the results of large-scale clinical trials of the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, virologists continue to look for ways to effectively fight the virus. Recently, researchers have shown that a parasitic molecule, ivermectin, neutralizes the virus in just 48 hours by inhibiting its replication. The tests have so far only been conductedin vitro, and clinical trials are now needed to test the drug’s effectiveness in infected patients.

A study by the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, with the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute), found that an anti-parasitic drug already available on the market eliminates the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in 48 hours by neutralizing its ability to replicate.

Kylie Wagstaff of the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute who led the study says virologists have shown that the drug, ivermectin, stops the growth of SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell culture within 48 hours. ” We found that a single dose could essentially clear out all the viral RNA in 48 hours and that even in 24 hours there was a really significant reduction “

Conclusive antiviral effects in vitro



Ivermectin is an FDA approved antiparasitic drug that has also been shown to be effective in vitro against a wide range of viruses, including HIV, dengue, flu and the Zika virus. Wagstaff warns that testing in the study was in vitro and that the tests were to be performed on people.

” Ivermectin is widely used and considered to be a safe drug. Now we need to determine if the right dosage for humans will work – this is the next step. During a global pandemic, often there is no approved treatment. If we could therefore find a compound already available in the world, it would help the sick sooner than expected. In fact, it will take some time before a vaccine becomes widely available “

Although the mechanism by which ivermectin acts on the virus is not known, it is likely, based on its action on other viruses, that it works by preventing the virus from “slowing down” cell capacity hosts to eliminate it.

Wagstaff previously made a groundbreaking discovery about ivermectin in 2012 when she identified the drug and its antiviral activity in collaboration with David Jans of the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, co-author of the article. Jans and his team have been studying ivermectin for over 10 years with different viruses.

