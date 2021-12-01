A listed building in Glasgow’s South Side is set to become a restaurant.

According to a statement submitted to support the eatery bid, Victoria Road is a’shadow of its former self.’

After proposals were given the green light by city councillors, an empty B-listed building in Govanhill will be transformed into a restaurant and takeaway.

The sandstone tenement at 433 Victoria Road used to be a charity shop but had been vacant since March 2020, contributing to the local town centre’s decline.

Momin Rabbani applied for permission to reopen the shop as a restaurant with 40 booths and a takeaway.

Bennett Developments and Consulting explained in a planning statement to councillors that if approved, the restaurant would be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Victoria Road was once a bustling thoroughfare, serving the community and visitors to Queen’s Park with a diverse range of goods and services.

The developer believes that the area’s market has deteriorated over the last 20 years as a result of increased parking restrictions and the addition of more cycle lanes, which has resulted in a number of vacant buildings.

The recent pandemic has hastened the deterioration, and Victoria Road is now a mere shadow of its former self.

Concerns were raised yesterday at the Glasgow City Council planning applications committee about the proposed restaurant’s ventilation systems and how odours from the kitchen would affect nearby residents.

“I am minded to amend the recommendations and refuse the application so that we can look at other solutions to see if there is an internal line in the chimney [to get rid of cooking smells],” Councillor Ken Andrew said.

Other politicians disagreed with the councillor, and the application was approved after a brief discussion.

