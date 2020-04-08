A lot of belly fat is bad news if you get Covid-19

He’s noticed it for a week now. In Groningen University Hospital UMCG, 45 patients with a coronavirus infection are in intensive care. All but one are overweight. That is much more than the head of the Groningen IC department Peter van der Voort is used to. “With us, the average BMI is usually at 24. Now it’s 30.” The intensivist is now even looking at the reports about the British prime minister who was hospitalized on Sunday because of his corona infection. “When I see photos of Boris Johnson, I think he has a lot of belly fat.”

Many intensive care physicians inside and outside the Netherlands tell such anecdotes. Obesity, they think, increases the chances of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus – even on top of the risks from other health problems, such as vascular disease and diabetes. “BMI has a role in the clinical picture,” says Van der Voort. “Covid patients who are not overweight hardly ever go to IC.”

Immune system out of balance

The same observations come from doctors from Italy, China, the United Kingdom and the US. Van der Voort asked at another Dutch hospital, he does not want to say which. There, the percentage who are overweight was 85 percent. There are also hypotheses about the causes. Very briefly, the immune system gets out of balance in several ways due to being overweight – which can make a coronavirus infection gain more weight.

But in the meantime there is even uncertainty about the basic figures.

The British institute Icnarc, which collects data on all ICU patients in the UK, published an overview on Saturday with the medical data of all 2,249 corona patients in UK ICU departments. One of the conclusions: there are not an excessive number of overweight patients in the ICU.

Yes, there are far overweight people, 73 percent of corona patients in IC are overweight. But older British people are often too heavy. The degree of obesity among critically ill corona patients is “roughly representative of the general population,” Icnarc head of statistics David Harrison e-mails. There is also a rage in the UK about the role of overweight. “That is why we have now included a comparison with the general population in our reports.”

Think out loud

Dutch elderly are on average somewhat slimmer than British: two thirds of Dutch older men are overweight, and more than half of women. The 95 percent overweight that Peter van der Voort sees in the Groningen hospital is therefore quite different. But a national overview does not exist in the Netherlands. Nor in other countries, says British statistician Harrison. He knows “no international data with which we can answer this question”.

Van der Voort thinks it is important to think about it out loud anyway, because such knowledge can lead to treatment. He is looking for the explanation in the immune system, and so does Liesbeth van Rossum, internist-endocrinologist at the Rotterdam University Hospital Erasmus MC.

“We know that obesity is associated with an imbalance in the immune system,” says Van Rossum. In the 2009 influenza pandemic, for example, obese people became more seriously ill. Hormones and inflammatory substances released from excess belly fat make the immune system overactive. This appears to be detrimental to the course of infectious diseases.

Suspicious receptor

A second possibility is that in fat people something specifically goes wrong with a corona infection. “The relationship between obesity and lung damage in this disease is much more pronounced than in MERS and influenza,” says Van der Voort.

Suspicion has fallen on the ACE2 receptor, the “handle” on human cells to which the coronavirus binds. That bond leads to an inflammatory response. The ACE2 receptor is not only common in the respiratory tract, but also – among other things – in adipose tissue. But that story is “far from over,” says the Groningen IC doctor. “I don’t know if people with a lot of fat have more ACE2 receptors. And how does that reaction in adipose tissue lead to damage in the lungs in particular? ”

Van der Voort is aware that the role of overweight in a corona infection is still vague. “But in this situation you have to keep going.” He looks at the course of the disease of corona patients. Around the tenth day of their illness, something happens to them. They recover or suddenly get worse. “If we understand this correctly, you have ten days to prevent this deterioration. That’s my feeling. ”

Corona infection Increased risk

In people with chronic diseases an infection with the coronavirus is more often severe. In Dutch hospitals, two-thirds of corona patients have one or more underlying conditions, RIVM reported on April 6. High blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease and diabetes are most common. Many people have more than one underlying disease. For example, people who are overweight or obese often also have type 2 diabetes, heart or blood vessel disease or high blood pressure, sometimes all at the same time. In addition, a weakened immune system poses a risksuch as in people being treated for cancer, HIV patients, or people who have had an organ transplant. Chronic muscle disease or a disease of the kidneys or liver also increases the chance. Some studies also show smoking as a risk factor. That is quite possible, because smokers more often have cardiovascular diseases and lung complaints.