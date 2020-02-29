A lot of knowledge and yet too little (neues-deutschland.de)

If you look in older medical dictionaries, you will find coronaviruses mainly as causative agents of animal diseases. In humans, only a few of these viruses have been active for a long time, causing harmless colds. That changed abruptly in 2002 with Sars. The abbreviation stands for “severe acute respiratory syndrome” – German: severe acute respiratory syndrome. The disease spread from southern China to almost all continents within a few weeks. Of a total of around 8,000 infected, 774 people died. The Sars-CoV virus, which was rampant at the time, was apparently less contagious than influenza viruses. For comparison: In Germany alone, about 25,000 people became infected in the 2017/18 flu wave, 1674 died of it.

In the case of the lung disease called Covid-19, which broke out in the central Chinese province of Wuhan at the end of 2019, there is apparently a significantly more contagious virus at work. The pathogen baptized Sars-CoV 2 has now infected more than 80,000 people worldwide, 78,000 of them in China (current figures: www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports/). In addition, it was said on Thursday from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin, Covid-19 is apparently more deadly than the flu. The likelihood of dying from flu is 0.1 to 0.2 percent, said RKI President Lothar Wieler. According to the figures known to date, the rate for the Sars-CoV-2 virus is almost ten times as high – at one to two percent. 80 percent of those infected had only mild symptoms, but 15 percent fell seriously ill.

However, such comparisons should be treated with caution, because on the one hand the number of people actually infected with Sars-CoV 2 is probably higher than the reported cases, since many patients with mild symptoms are not recorded at all. On the other hand, the flu figures are also only partially reliable for the same reasons. Ultimately, only a part of both the infected and the deceased are actually tested for flu viruses.

What makes Sars-CoV 2 more infectious than the old Sars pathogen and the related Mers pathogen that appeared in the Middle East in 2012 is its behavior in the infected body. Unlike the Sars and Mers pathogens, Sars-CoV 2 can not only multiply in the lower respiratory tract, but already in the pharynx. As a result, people can already infect others if they do not yet feel any symptoms of the disease themselves. A case in Japan also suggests that you cannot acquire permanent immunity from an infection that has survived. As the virologist Christian Drosten of the Berlin Charité told NDR Info, the risk of infection for people from the wider area of ​​infected people with the Sars CoV-2 virus is probably somewhat lower than in a flu pandemic.

Only the timing is really surprising at the current outbreak. Chinese scientists warned a year ago that a new corona virus might appear. It is “most likely” that the pathogen will again come from bats. “And there is an increased probability that it will happen in China,” said the study, which was published in March 2019 in the journal “Viruses”. 22 of the 38 corona viruses known at that time were identified in China in bats and other animals. The authors are four researchers from the Institute of Virology in the metropolis of Wuhan, which is now severely affected by the Covid-19 lung disease, and the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The warnings were not heard. Even after the Sars epidemic in 2002/2003, the wildlife trade continued to flourish in the country. As with Sars, Covid-19 is also believed to have spread to humans in a wildlife market. So far it is unclear which animal species acted as an intermediate host between bat and human. A direct transition from bats to humans is considered unlikely.

In the meantime, hunting, trading and eating wild animals have been banned in China. The order also extends to wild animals that are bred or kept in captivity. It is the third animal pathogen that has spread to humans within only 30 years. For this reason, three US virologists in the journal New England Journal of Medicine warn that in view of the growing world population and the extreme genetic adaptability of many viruses, we will have to prepare for the new emergence of previously unknown pathogens.