A major Covid rule change will affect Brits TOMORROW, changing how you use a PCR test.

A major Covid rule change affecting how you use a PCR test will take effect TOMORROW, affecting Brits.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid with no symptoms on a lateral flow test after January 11 will not need to follow up with a PCR test.

Regardless of the lateral flow test result, Brits should always get a follow-up PCR test if they have symptoms of Covid.

The change is being implemented to relieve some of the strain on the PCR tests and to prevent any additional spread.

While Covid rates remain high across the UK, the rule change is only a temporary measure.

According to experts, Omicron infections are milder, and many people now believe that we must “learn to live” with the virus.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

The new rules are simple: if a lateral flow test comes back positive, you isolate and assume you have Covid.

If you don’t have any symptoms, all you have to do is log your results on the government’s website.

If you test negative on days six and seven, you can leave isolation.

However, you must remain isolated if you test positive for two consecutive tests, separated by 24 hours.

The rule change “makes a lot of sense,” according to Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Government’s Sage scientific advisory panel.

“When the prevalence is high – which it is right now – almost everyone who tests positive with a lateral flow test is a true positive,” he said.

“There is no need to confirm this with a PCR, which not only wastes time but also costs a lot of money and uses up laboratory resources that could be put to better use.”

“The motivation for the UK system still requiring PCR confirmation more recently is likely to do with monitoring virus variants, rather than confirming the original,” said Dr. Alexander Edwards, Associate Professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading.

