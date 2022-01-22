A man from Glasgow died just days after his GP refused to see him and threatened to remove him from surgery.

A Glasgow man died just days after his GP refused to see him and threatened to take him out of surgery.

Raymond Scougall, 40, was hospitalized by his doctor and tragically died three days later.

The practice threatened to remove him from their patient list in a letter that arrived after he had passed away.

It stated that ‘there was no reason for your attendance’ on December 23 at the Govan surgery.

Raymond Scougall’s brother Gary, according to the Daily Record, discovered him dead on his bedroom floor on Boxing Day.

Raymond, 40, and Gary, 41, were both stabbed in a confrontation nine years ago by a man who was later sentenced to 11 years in prison for the assault.

While Gary’s operation went well, Raymond’s injury was so severe that he required five operations to repair a serious hernia in his stomach over the years.

However, following his most recent operation, the hospital informed him that there was nothing else they could do for him.

Raymond’s hernia was the size of a baby’s head coming out of his stomach by the time he died, according to Gary.

“He kept asking his doctor for help and pain relief, but he didn’t get either.”

Raymond died as a result of his hernia, according to a post-mortem conducted two days ago.

“The post-mortem said it was caused by a loss of blood after his hernia burst through his stomach wall,” his mother, Christina, said.

The results of blood tests taken during the post-mortem will take three months to come in, but the family has been given permission to hold Raymond’s funeral next week.

“My mother took him to his NHS appointments when he needed to go to the hospital or for surgery,” Gary continued, “but they never helped him much.”

“They said his stomach wall could no longer support his intestines.”

The pressure from his hernia was too much for his stomach wall to support.

“He’s been in excruciating pain for years, and it’s only gotten worse.

He had been going in and out of his doctor’s office, requesting pain medication, but he had received none.

“He was,” she explained.

