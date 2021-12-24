A man was seriously injured in a street attack in Kirkintilloch, and his car was damaged.

A man is seriously injured and a car is damaged in a street attack in Kirkintilloch.

Following a disturbance in the Westergreens Avenue area in Kirkintilloch, police are seeking information. One man was seriously injured.

On Tuesday, December 21st, around 7.10 p.m., an incident occurred.

A disturbance was reported, with a 21-year-old man being seriously assaulted and a vehicle being damaged.

The victim had serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Two white men are described as suspects.

One was dressed entirely in dark clothing and described as being of medium height, while the other was dressed in a khaki green jacket and estimated to be around 6ft tall.

“Anyone who was in the Westergreens Avenue area on Tuesday evening and has not yet spoken with police is asked to please come forward,” Detective Constable Mark Soutter said.

“Any information could be helpful to our investigations as we try to figure out the full details of this incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and mention incident 2701 from December 21.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.