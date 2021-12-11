A man’s life was “saved” after TikTok users noticed an alarming warning sign on his back.

A man’s life was “saved” after TikTok users noticed a troubling warning sign on his back.

After his fans noticed a concerning-looking mole on his back and urged him to get checked out, a TIKTOK star claims the app saved his life.

In 2019, Alex Griswold, a software developer and creator from Florida, posted a video of his wife, Melinda Griswold, rubbing his shirtless back, and two viewers commented that two moles on his back appeared to be cancerous.

He had never considered seeing a dermatologist for a few large moles on his skin, but he decided to be safe and went to see one.

The two moles were confirmed to be skin cancer, and the doctor told Alex that whoever had alerted him had likely saved his life.

The star used TikTok to keep his fans up to date on the situation, saying that the app had “saved” his life.

He explains that he went to the dermatologist after speaking about his previous video and how two viewers messaged him.

He claims that his dermatologist told him his mole “could be skin cancer” and that he had it removed.

The results of sending the mole to a lab revealed that the mole was indeed slowly turning into skin cancer.

Alex demonstrates the large wound on his back where the mole was removed.

“Whoever told you probably saved your life,” says the doctor, “so I avoided skin cancer because of two kind strangers, and this is the perfect reminder that the world is a wonderful place.”

The viral video has been viewed over 5.8 million times and has received 1.5 million likes from stunned viewers.

One person commented, “TikTok is really out here saving lives.”

“Me now thinking all my freckles are skin cancer,” another commenter added.

Another person commented, “That’s very heartwarming, especially coming from a platform like this.”

“Wow, that was a journey,” someone else said.

“This is the hope I’ve been looking for,” said one of the viewers.

“I also had another mole removed in the same year after the video was posted,” Alex told Jam Press.

“I could have developed skin cancer and not known it if that mole, or the one that the video focuses on, was never checked up on.”

Alex now has six-monthly check-ups to ensure that everything is in order, which he will have for the rest of his life.

“My doctor says that because I’ve already shown signs of atypical moles in the past, I’ll have to keep an eye on my skin at all times,” he continued.

“At the moment, I’m in excellent health.

