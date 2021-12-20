A new Covid drug to help vulnerable patients is now available on the NHS.

Today, the NHS has a new Covid drug that will help vulnerable patients.

A NEW Covid drug, which will benefit the most vulnerable patients, is now available on the NHS.

Sotrovimab, the drug, will be administered through injections, and doctors say it will play an “important role” in the fight against Covid-19.

It will be given to patients who are most at risk of serious coronavirus starting today, alongside other interventions such as booster jabs, to help fight the illness.

Cancer patients, transplant recipients, and other high-risk groups in society will be among those affected.

When given to people as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, the drug is said to protect them from becoming seriously ill or dying as a result of the illness.

Experts are thought to have looked for a new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell when identifying symptoms.

While the symptoms of Omicron have been reported to differ from those listed by the NHS, experts say preliminary tests indicate that the drug will still work on Omicron patients.

Experts discovered that it reduces the risk of hospitalization in high-risk patients by 79 percent in trials conducted by drug maker Glaxo Smith Kilne (GSK).

The best protection against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible strain.”

More tests are needed, according to GSK experts, to determine the drug’s effectiveness against Omicron.

It works by binding to the spike protein on the virus’s surface.

As a result, it is unable to penetrate human cells.

This effectively halts cell replication within the human body.

“These new drugs have an important role to play,” NHS England’s national medical director, Prof Steven Powis, said.

“If you test positive and are at high risk, we’ll contact you, and if you’re eligible, you’ll be able to get these new treatments.”

The Department of Health and Social Care is believed to have placed an order for 100,000 doses of the medication.

However, over 1.2 million Britons are estimated to be eligible for the treatment.

Sotrovimab is the second antibody treatment to be approved for use in the…

