A NHS doctor suggests four different sleeping positions for people with covid.

If you have covid – or any type of pain – and are having trouble sleeping, try one of these four sleeping positions, which have been approved by the NHS.

People who suffer from chronic pain – or any pain for that matter – are all too familiar with the sensation of ‘painsomnia,’ which occurs most often at night and refers to the inability to sleep due to pain.

And, as more people develop long-covid, many are faced with the challenge of trying to sleep despite being exhausted.

Body aches, muscles and joint pain, as well as night sweats and lower back pain, can all be symptoms of some covid variants, such as omicron.

Congestion, brain fog, skin rashes, and even sore eyes are all symptoms of the latest variant.

So, in an effort to combat the problem of insomnia, one NHS doctor took to TikTok to share his advice, listing four sleeping positions to help you relax and get some much-needed rest.

Each of these positions, according to NHS doctor Naveed Iqbal, “improves oxygen in your lungs.”

The NHS explains why: “The virus itself can attack the lungs, causing direct damage.”

The body’s immune response to the virus, on the other hand, can damage the lungs.

“This could indicate that patients aren’t getting enough oxygen into their bodies.

Oxygen is essential for all body functions, and a lack of it can cause a variety of problems, including confusion, chest pain, seizures, and death.”

The NHS named each option and what to do when listing these positions.

The first option is referred to as “full prone.”

Lay on your front with your head turned to one side and both arms tucked under your chestshoulders for this.

To relieve hamstring strain and pressure on the toes, place a pillow under the shins.

Option two and three are also referred to as the same thing.

Option two requires you to lie on your back with your head turned to one side and both arms out and up beside your head.

Underneath your abdomen, place a third pillow.

“Lay on your front with your head” is the third option.

