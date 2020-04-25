A nurse infected with a coronavirus spoke of torment during an illness: People: From life: Lenta.ru

A nurse from the US state of Kentucky said that after being infected with a coronavirus infection, she felt as if her bones were breaking. It is reported by the New York Post.

Meghan Harpole, a 43-year-old nurse, developed symptoms of coronavirus infection in late March. She had a severe cough, fever and diarrhea. At one point, she was choking on her own phlegm.

“My whole body hurt so much that it seemed like my bones were breaking. I thought I was going to die, ”Harpole said.

X-rays showed that the woman developed pneumonia. She was afraid to stay in the hospital, as her son was alone at home, and he also showed signs of infection.

Doctors agreed to let Harpole go home and prescribed her treatment and antibiotics. The woman has still not completely recovered from the coronavirus, but says she’s recovering.

She fears the long-term effects of a little-studied virus. “Will I have breathing problems? Will immunity decrease? Nobody knows what the consequences will be, because there is too little information about the new virus, ”she said.

Earlier it was reported that a nurse at a rehabilitation center in Gallatin, Tennessee, recorded a frightening video from a hospital in which she told how a coronavirus infection affected her health. She compared the disease to a bullet wound.

