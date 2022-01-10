A popular breakfast food may aid in blood sugar control and diabetes prevention.

Being a diabetic is difficult because you must constantly monitor your blood sugar levels.

It’s even more difficult first thing in the morning, but experts say one fruit could become your new breakfast staple because it can help you control your blood sugar levels.

Blueberries are a rich source of polyphenols, which includes anthocyanin bioactive compounds, according to researchers at the University of Maryland’s Department of Human Ecology.

According to experts, anthocyanins have anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anti-obesity properties, as well as the ability to prevent cardiovascular disease.

“Epidemiological evidence indicates that incorporating blueberries into the diet may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” they wrote in a research paper.

The results of their 2016 study showed that eating blueberries reduced insulin resistance in obese insulin-resistant rodents or humans.

It’s worth noting that, while this study included both humans and rodents, it’s unclear where the lines were drawn, and what works for a rodent may not necessarily work for a human.

The experts used a model to assess insulin resistance and performed insulin intolerance tests.

“Glucose tolerance tests were also used to evaluate the improvements in glucose tolerance following blueberry consumption.”

“However, due to the small number of available clinical studies, firm conclusions about blueberries’ anti-diabetic effect cannot be drawn.”

“While the current evidence is encouraging, more long-term, randomized, and placebo-controlled trials are needed to establish the role of blueberries in preventing or delaying T2DM (type 2 diabetes),” they wrote.

Because blueberries contain naturally occurring sugars, you should not consume more than the recommended amount.

When a person has type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce insulin; however, when a person has type 2 diabetes, the body’s cells become resistant to insulin, necessitating a higher dose of insulin to maintain normal blood glucose levels.

Other foods you can eat for breakfast to help control your blood sugar levels have been discussed previously by experts.

In 2018, scientists discovered that starting the day with a high-protein milk meal can help prevent type 2 diabetes and even help you lose weight.

If you want toast in the morning, make sure it’s wholemeal.

“Switch from white toast to wholegrain varieties such as seeded batch bread, multi-seed, granary, soya, and linseed,” advises Diabetes UK.

“These are better for diabetes and digestion.”

“They’re also more filling.”

Because of their low glycemic index, oats are a good choice for some people with type 2 diabetes.

“In general, lower GI foods are beneficial for…

