A pregnant mother of three children spoke about the fight against coronavirus: People: From life: Lenta.ru

Try not to leave home unnecessarily

Why is this needed? The virus spreads in public places – try to avoid them. Home regimen is especially important for people over 65 years of age and those who suffer from chronic diseases. Young people should refrain from personal communication with parents, grandparents and the elderly in general. Try to keep in touch by phone or online – this will help protect older people from the risk of infection.

Keep your distance in public

Why is this needed? Coughing or sneezing, a person with a respiratory infection, such as COVID-19, spreads tiny droplets containing the virus around him. If you are too close, you can catch the virus by inhaling air. Keep at least one meter away from people, especially if one of them has a cough, runny nose, or fever.

Wash your hands regularly

Why is this needed? If there is a virus on the surface of the hands, then treatment with an alcohol-containing product or washing your hands with soap will kill it.

If possible, do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

Why is this needed? Hands touch many surfaces on which the virus may be present. Touching the eyes, nose, or mouth can transfer the virus from the skin of the hands to the body.

Follow Respiratory Hygiene

When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or bend of your elbow; immediately throw the napkin into the garbage container with a lid, treat your hands with an alcohol-containing antiseptic, or wash them with soap and water.

Why is this needed? This will prevent the spread of viruses and other pathogens. If you cover your nose and mouth with your hand when coughing or sneezing, germs can fall on your hands, and then on objects or people you touch.

If you have a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Why is this needed? Fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing can be caused by a respiratory infection or other serious illness. Symptoms of damage to the respiratory system in combination with an increase in temperature can have a variety of reasons, among which, depending on the trips and contacts of the patient, there may be a coronavirus.

Useful sites and phones:

– site stopkoronavirus.rf;

– information about the coronavirus on the website of Rospotrebnadzor here;

– Rospotrebnadzor answers to the most popular questions about coronavirus here;

– a detailed section on the website of the Ministry of Health is here;

– ambulance phone: 03, 103 (for a call from a mobile phone);

– Hotline of Rospotrebnadzor: 8-800-555-49-43;

– Rostrud hotline: 8-800-707-88-41;

– hotline of the Moscow Department of Health: +7 (495) 870-45-09.

Source: World Health Organization