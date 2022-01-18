A pub and hotel group is offering a two-week paid training course as well as job opportunities.

You can be compensated for attending a residential course.

The Oakman Group Chef Academy will pay you to train for a two-week residential course and will provide you with a job at the end.

The pandemic and the effects of Brexit have crippled the hospitality industry, and one of the most serious issues is a severe lack of staff.

The Oakman Group has decided to address the issue head on, and their Chef Academy will be held in January, February, and March.

It’s a two-week intensive residential course at The Woburn in Bedfordshire.

All participants will be paid and provided with a full meal allowance, and at the end of the two weeks, they will be offered a job at one of Oakman’s 36 locations across England, with a starting salary of £10 per hour.

“Our goal is to create chefs, not hire them,” Oakman Group CEO Dermot King explained.

“We’re looking for people who have a strong interest in food and a desire to learn, and we can help them by providing excellent training and coaching from our team of chefs.”

People often mistake the hospitality industry for a job rather than a career; we believe otherwise, and our Chef Academy is one example of how we like to invest in people and training.”

In 2017 and 2020, Oakman was awarded the Princess Royal Training Award, and many of their chefs and venue managers have worked their way up from lower-level positions.

The next three Chef Academies will be held from January 24 to February 4, February 21 to March 4, and March 14 to March 25.

Visit https://www.oakmaninnsrecruitment.co.uk/chef-academy/ for more information and to apply.