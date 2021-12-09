A Quality Street tin can be customized and filled with whatever you like.

A Quality Street tin can be customized and filled with whatever you want.

You have the option of selecting which sweets are contained within.

On their website, Quality Street allows customers to design their own custom Quality Street tin.

You can not only personalize the name on the top of your tin on the Quality Street website, but you can also choose the perfect combination of Quality Street sweets to fill your tin for £15.99.

You can give your loved one a personalised Quality Street tin filled with all their favorite treats, whether they prefer Toffee Pennies or Orange Cream.