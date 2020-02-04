A QUARTER of people in the UK live in areas with toxic air pollution

One in four people in the UK are now subject to dangerous air pollution, experts warned last night.

A report by the British Heart Foundation estimates 15million people – a quarter of the British population – live in areas where average levels of toxic particles in the air exceed guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation.

The charity last night said the Government must do more to tackle the problem, thought to be linked to about 64,000 deaths a year, knocking 18 months off average life expectancy.

Air pollution is known to cause breathing problems, heart disease and neurological problems such as dementia.

Currently, the UK subscribes to the European Union’s 25 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) limit on levels of tiny toxic airborne particles, known as PM2.5.

But the British Heart Foundation has called for the Government to adopt the WHO’s stricter 10ug/m3 limit into UK law by 2030 to drive down pollution levels.

More than 12 months ago ministers published a new Clean Air Strategy which aimed to reduce levels of major air pollutants by 2025. But the BHF said progress since then has been sluggish.

Jacob West, director of healthcare innovation at the charity, said: ‘This Government has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take brave political action in cleaning up our toxic air.

‘Tackling a public health emergency on this scale requires serious and sustained commitment.

‘This could mean changes that might not be easy or convenient for organisations or individuals, but they will prove crucial to protecting people’s health.

‘You only have to look at past Clean Air Acts or more recently the smoking ban for examples of bold legislation that has improved the air we all breathe.

‘The uncomfortable truth is that UK heart and circulatory deaths attributed to air pollution could exceed 160,000 over the next decade unless we take radical steps now.’

He added: ‘We can’t see them, but every day, we all breathe in tiny toxic particles which damage our heart and circulatory health. They are an invisible killer.

‘We must not become complacent and accept that dirty air is a part of normal life.

‘Politicians have a unique opportunity to limit the damaging effects of pollution and improve the quality of our air, and they must seize it.’

David Renard of the Local Government Association added: ‘Councils want to work with the Government to reduce harmful emissions, and have introduced a range of measures to tackle air pollution, such as clean air zones, encouraging the use of electric vehicles with recharging points and promoting cycling.

‘They have also been investing in cleaner buses, managing borough-wide air pollution monitoring networks, planning for new places in ways that improve air quality, and engaging with businesses to increase awareness and reduce their environmental impact.

‘For air quality plans to be successful, they need to be underpinned by local flexibility and sufficient funding, while issues around resourcing and capacity also need to be addressed.’