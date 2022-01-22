A scientist reveals how marijuana-based gummies and pills could be used to treat Covid this year.

The lead scientist behind a potentially ground-breaking new study claims that marijuana-based gummies and pills that help prevent Covid-19 infections could be available within the next year.

Prof. Dr.

According to a study published last week by Richard Van Breemen of Oregon State University, two cannabis acidic compounds found in hemp can prevent Covid-19 infections by blocking the virus’s entry into human cells.

The compounds, cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), are said to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s spike protein, which causes Covid-19.

The compounds bind to the spike protein, preventing the virus from entering cells and causing infection, and thus opening up new avenues for disease prevention and treatment.

In a Sun interview, Dr.

Breemen was ecstatic about his research’s findings, pointing out that the two compounds were “equally effective” against the alpha and beta strains of covid.

“We were especially pleased to see that these compounds were effective against some of the early variants,” said Breeman.

“We haven’t yet tested it against Omicron or the Delta variant, but we plan to do so as soon as possible.”

CBDA and CBGA are non-psychoactive compounds that become “unstable” when heated, according to Van Breemen.

This means they’d have to be harvested separately to make a specific medicine, as they’re unlikely to be consumed through traditional methods of taking cannabis as a drug, such as vaping or smoking.

According to Van Breemen, any such medicine would almost certainly have to be taken orally, in the form of gummies or traditional pills and capsules.

While the research is still in its early stages, Van Breemen believes that if everything goes according to plan, cannabis-derived Covid medicines could be available within months.

“Because we already know these molecules have a good safety margin — they’ve been used for a long time — and we know they’re quite safe and not particularly problematic, we might be able to move quickly to clinical trials.”

“From there, we’d have to figure out the best dosages and dosage forms, as well as test the efficacy against COVID.”

“I believe that should be completed within the year.”

Such drugs would be the “ideal intervention” to prevent people from being forced to isolate after being exposed to Covid-19, according to Van Breemen.

“What do you do now if you’re in a meeting with a colleague who tests positive for COVID and you’ve been exposed? Today, we’re told to go home and…

