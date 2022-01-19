A simple blood test can identify patients who are most likely to succumb to Covid.

A simple blood test can help doctors predict which patients are most likely to succumb to Covid.

The patients most likely to die from Covid are identified through a BLOOD test.

According to scientists, it identifies 14 proteins in the blood that are linked to survival.

Artificial Intelligence calculates mortality risk with near-perfect accuracy weeks in advance using plasma levels.

The test could also be used to assess the efficacy of future Covid-19 treatments by demonstrating their impact on individual patients.

The researchers looked at the levels of 321 proteins in blood samples taken at 349 different time points from 50 patients in Germany and Austria.

To discover links between measured proteins and patient survival, a machine learning method was used.

“Covid-19 is exceptionally diverse, ranging from asymptomatic to very serious disease and death,” said Prof Florian Kurth of Berlin’s Charite University Hospital.

“Estimating an individual’s risk is difficult.”

The study’s average time from admission to death was 28 days.