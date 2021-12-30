A third of Covid patients admitted to the hospital were there for OTHER medical reasons.

A third of Covid’s hospital patients were admitted for OTHER medical reasons.

Official data shows that around a third of Covid patients in hospitals were admitted for a different health reason.

According to the most recent NHS figures, the proportion of “incidental” virus admissions in England has increased to 29%.

It’s led to accusations that the government’s hospitalization statistics are inaccurate.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

People who go to the hospital for reasons unrelated to the virus, such as a broken bone or another disease, are referred to as “incidental” Covid admissions.

They are then discovered to be Covid positive – either because they had a mild case that wasn’t their primary complaint or because they contracted it while in hospital.

“This is nonsense,” former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told MailOnline.

Admissions for Covid are almost certainly much lower than the figures indicate.

“We can’t make decisions based on hospital admissions when we don’t know how many were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive,” says the author.

Previously, these admissions accounted for about 20% of Covid patients in hospitals, but the percentage has risen in recent weeks.

It was 25% on December 12 before rising to 28% the following week.

The most recent figure, from December 21, is 29%, and the next round of data is expected to show an increase.

4,432 of the 6,245 beds taken by Covid patients were there primarily to be treated for the virus.

It comes as a new study finds that there are seven times fewer Covid patients being admitted to hospitals than there were during Alpha’s second wave last winter.

Coronavirus vaccines, according to the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, provide “superb protection” regardless of the number of doses people receive.

Professor Andrew Pollard told BBC Breakfast that a combination of OxfordAstraZeneca and BioNTech or PfizerModerna jabs is effective against Covid-19.

“Whatever vaccines people have had, they provide excellent protection,” he explained.

“One thing we need to do is keep an eye on what’s going on as new variants emerge,” he added.

“There is still much work to be done.

