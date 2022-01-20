We’re now fighting two different types of Covid disease, according to a top doctor.

We’re now fighting two types of Covid disease, according to a leading doctor.

Every day, 2,100 Covid patients arrive in hospitals across the United Kingdom, some of whom were diagnosed after presenting with a different illness.

According to Matthew Trainer, chief executive of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, not all patients have the same experience.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “we’ve effectively got two types of Covid now.”

“Covid is present in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.”

“And if you get a serious illness, vaccination can mean the difference between a short stay on a ward with oxygen and potentially a bit of critical care, which puts all these debates about restrictions into a whole new light.”

Mr Trainer claims that “the vast majority of Covid critical care patients are still unvaccinated.”

In people who have been exposed to the virus, vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalization.

Omicron has been shown in several studies to be milder than Delta.

Omicron, as Prime Minister David Cameron warned yesterday, is “not a mild disease for everyone,” including those who have not been vaccinated.

The best way to avoid additional Covid restrictions is to use top-up boosters, and The Sun’s Jabs Army is dedicated to getting jabs into the hands of British citizens.

Almost two-thirds of British adults over the age of 12 have had a booster shot, with nearly 84 percent receiving two.

According to Mr Trainer, hospital inpatients were not as high as expected when Omicron landed due to vaccines.

“It’s been difficult,” he said, “but not as difficult as we anticipated when we looked into modeling in December.”

“We would have seen a lot of people in hospitals and a lot of serious illness if we had known a year ago that there were 100,000 cases a day or more.”

“Thanks to the vaccines, we haven’t seen it in the same volume.”

“Staff illness has been a challenge.

It reached a high of around 7%.

“I believe the decoupling we discussed between the numbers of daily cases we’ve seen and those really sick people in ICU critical care has made a real difference to us,” he added.

The UK’s daily mortality rate, according to hospital data, is…

