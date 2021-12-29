A total of 183,037 Covid cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, with another 57 people dying from the virus.

There are 183,037 Covid cases in the UK, with another 57 virus deaths.

However, there was good news on the vaccine front, with 33,091,891 third doses now in the hands of British citizens.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Although a record 129,471 people tested positive for the virus yesterday, coronavirus-related deaths decreased, with only 18 deaths reported in the UK.

Infections increased by 109,655 infections last week, while daily fatalities increased by 140.

Over 47 million people have received both doses of the vaccine, with another 32 million receiving a booster.

The Prime Minister insisted today that England can afford a rule-free December because of the country’s soaring vaccination rates.

And he pleaded with the unvaccinated few to get their first, second, or booster shots RIGHT NOW to avoid being placed on lockdown after January 1.

“We’re able to proceed in the way that we’re going,” the PM said this morning during a visit to a vaccine center.

“However, there is only one reason for this.

“And that’s because such a large proportion of the British public has expressed an interest in being vaccinated, particularly to be boosted.”

“We’ve given around 32.5 million booster shots, possibly more.”

“And it’s because of that that we can celebrate the New Year in such a cautious manner.”

When asked how England has avoided the same post-Christmas Covid crackdown that has hit Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the PM credited the country’s incredible vaccine rollout.

However, he emphasized that more jabs in the arm will be required to “really finish off that work” in 2022.

He also stated that up to 90% of Covid patients in intensive care are unjabbed or do not have a booster.

The Prime Minister’s rallying cry echoes the Health Secretary’s announcement on Monday that no legally binding lockdown measures will be implemented before January 1.

Sajid Javid, on the other hand, advised Brits to “remain cautious,” “take a lateral flow,” and “celebrate outside or in a well-ventilated room” – and urged everyone to get their vaccinations if possible to avoid a…

