A very promising new vaccine against COVID-19, administered by transdermal patch

Since the first cases appeared, the formulation of a vaccine to fight SARS-CoV-2 has been one of the priorities of medical research. The first clinical trials started around mid-March. Today, dUniversity of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers announcedcan have developed a vaccine which could be an excellent shield against this coronavirus.

The researchers who designed this vaccine have indeed obtained very good results by testing their product on mice. Administered via a phalanx-sized patch, it promotes the production of antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2, sufficient to neutralize the action of the virus. Their results were published in the journal EbioMedicine ; this is the very first study of its kind, endorsed by a reading committee.

A principle similar to influenza vaccines

If the team was able to come up with an effective formula so quickly, it was because they had received some “training” during previous coronavirus outbreaks. ” We had previous experience with SARS-CoV in 2003 and MERS-CoV in 2014. These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, tell us that a particular protein, called peak protein, is important for induce immunity. We knew therefore exactly where attack this new virus “Said one of the co-authors, Professor Andrea Gambotto, a specialist in biochemistry and molecular genetics.

What is the difference with other potential candidates, such as the mRNA vaccine proposed by the Moderna Therapeutics laboratory? This new vaccine, called PittCoVacc (for Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine), was developed from fragments of viral proteins, designed in the laboratory, to stimulate the immune response. This is the method that is commonly used for the manufacture of influenza vaccines.

The PittCoVacc also differs in the way of administering the product: for more efficiency, the researchers opted for a patch made up of 400 micro-needles. These are responsible for delivering the cutting edge protein fragments to the skin, where the immune response is strongest. The patch then evolves like a simple dressing; the needles, made up of sugar and proteins, dissolve completely in the skin. Let the belonephobes be reassured: the device is painless.

The researchers said they were inspired by the scarification vaccination technique, which was once used against smallpox. The idea was to drop a drop of vaccine on the skin, then gently scratch the area using a vaccinostyle, so as to promote contact with the blood system.

A vaccine with many advantages

This high-tech patch constitutes a more efficient and above all completely reproducible evolution from one patient to another. The system is also particularly scalable, which enables rapid action in the face of a pandemic. The protein pieces are synthesized in the laboratory, layer after layer of cultured cells to express the advanced protein of SARS-CoV-2; to multiply the yield, more layers are stacked. Another plus: once made, the vaccine can remain at room temperature until needed, eliminating the need for refrigeration during transport or storage. Finally, the patch retains its effectiveness even after being completely sterilized by gamma radiation – an essential step in considering the use of the product on humans.

On the same subject: Coronavirus: a virologist explains how SARS-CoV-2 infects the organism

In mouse tests, the new vaccine produced a wave of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 within two weeks of applying the patch. Admittedly, long-term follow-up is necessary to assess the degree of immunity, but the researchers are confident: the mice who received their MERS-CoV vaccine had produced a sufficient level of antibodies to neutralize the virus for at least a year. ; the antibody levels observed in this new experiment seem to follow the same trend.

A phase I clinical trial in humans is expected to start in the coming months. The product team has already requested the US Food and Drug Administration for an approval request. If human testing usually takes a year or more, the current circumstances may speed things up.

Source: EBioMedicine, E. Kim et al.