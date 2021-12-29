A week before Christmas, Capital’s cases began to flatten, indicating that Omicron had reached its peak in London.

A week before Christmas, Capital’s cases began to flatten, indicating that Omicron’s peak in London had passed.

The grip of OMICRON on London – which saw the most cases as the variant spread across the country – may have reached its limit.

Infection rates started to level off in the week leading up to Christmas, according to data.

On December 20, around 30,000 people in London tested positive, before the number began to decline.

This pattern continued for the next two days, forcing the average infection rate to level off, with cases in some boroughs already declining.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

The most recent case data, from December 27, indicated that approximately 5,000 Londoners had tested positive, though this set is still incomplete.

Some experts have warned that the London figures could be skewed by fewer tests being performed over Christmas, predicting that the number will rise after families and friends reunite for the holidays.

While infection rates are beginning to level off, they are still the highest seen throughout the pandemic.

However, because Omicron first gained traction in London, how cases rise and fall in that city is a good indicator of how the rest of the country will respond to the variant.

It’s possible that the mutant variant’s rapid rise in the capital will crash as well, implying that the UK will be free of restrictions sooner than expected.

Hospitalizations and deaths from Omicron are still low when compared to Alpha, which struck last winter, which is a promising sign of things to come if the data stays this way.

“There are many reasons for the apparent decline, a genuine decline being among them,” Professor Peter Openshaw, an immunologist at Imperial College London and a SAGE scientist, told MailOnline.

“I’m hoping for good news, but I strongly advise caution.”

However, he warned that data backlogs from the holidays and New Year’s revelry could result in a new wave of cases in London.

Professor Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at The Open University, said it’s “difficult to say” whether cases peaked in London because testing patterns changed over the holidays.

“London cases will almost certainly begin to fall as the virus runs out of people to infect,” he said.

“Case numbers in London are reasonably clear…

