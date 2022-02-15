Abuser in Glasgow locked his partner in a flat for a month, leaving her without money to feed her children.

During a long campaign of abuse, Gerard Kilpatrick tormented the victim, ripping up her flooring because it was laid by her ex-partner.

A vengeful thug was sentenced to five years in prison for ripping up a woman’s flooring because it was laid by her ex-partner.

Throughout a long period of abuse, Gerard Kilpatrick tormented the victim.

The 40-year-old was also accused of trapping his mother in a flat for a month, according to jurors.

Kilpatrick was found guilty of abusing others, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and failing to appear in court.

Between May 2019 and May 2020, the crimes were committed.

Kilpatrick will be under one year of supervision after his release from prison, according to Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes also issued a 10-year non-harassment order barring Kilpatrick from communicating with the victim.

Kilpatrick preyed on the woman in a flat in Dalmarnock, according to the trial.

She was subjected to his wrath on a regular basis, including when she asked him to help her clean the house.

Prosecutor Carrie Stevens claimed that his “mind games” included a terrified mother.

“He ripped up the flooring in the house just because it had been put in by her ex-boyfriend,” the prosecutor told jurors.

“You might think that Kilpatrick locking her in her house for four weeks was one of the most shocking parts of her testimony.”

“She insisted on knowing where the keys were.

Either he led her on a merry chase around the house or he refused to tell her where they were.

Kilpatrick had smashed her phone, so she didn’t have one.”

The fact that the woman was hidden helped hide her injuries, according to jurors.

The woman once pleaded with a Kilpatrick relative for assistance, but was told, “You deal with it.”

She was also forced to rely on food banks to feed herself and her children, according to the trial.

In December 2020, Kilpatrick threatened the woman and her mother in court.

He had previously been convicted of assault and robbery in a high court.