According to a new study, sleep deprivation harms the brains of older children.

A WORLD-FIRST STUDY has discovered that sleep deprivation harms the brains of older children.

Experts studied the effects of taking a long time to fall asleep, waking up frequently, breathing abnormally in bed, and sleeping for a shorter period of time.

They discovered that all of these factors made pre-teens’ brains less efficient, flexible, and resilient, and that they could make it difficult for them to understand and solve problems, control their behavior, and regulate their emotions.

Academics at Boston Children’s Hospital polled more than 5,500 parents of children aged nine to eleven years old about their children’s sleep habits.

The answers were compared to the results of resting MRI scans of the children’s brains.

Children who slept less experienced changes in their brains.

Girls got eight to nine hours of sleep on average, while boys got nine to eleven hours.

Overweight children were more agitated and slept less.

Early adolescence is a “critical time in brain development,” according to lead researcher Dr. Caterina Stamoulis, as circuits mutate to aid decision-making and problem-solving.

“We show that insufficient sleep has enormous implications for cognitive and mental health,” she continued.

Call 0207 782 4104 or email [email protected]

You can reach us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

Videos are also something that we pay for.

To add yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, click here to receive The Sun newspaper for free.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]