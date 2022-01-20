According to a study, binge-watching TV for more than four hours triples the risk of deadly blood clots.

According to a new study, binge-watching TV for more than four hours triples the risk of deadly blood clots.

A new study has discovered that couch potatoes are a third more likely to develop life-threatening blood clots.

Even for fit and healthy people, binge-watching TV for four hours or more increases the risk by 35%.

Blood accumulates in the limbs when people sit still.

“When you sit in a cramped position for long periods of time, blood pools in your extremities instead of circulating — and this can lead to blood clots,” said Dr Setor Kunutsor of the University of Bristol.

“If you’re going to binge-watch TV, make sure you get up and stretch every 30 minutes or ride a stationary bike.”

“Avoid watching television while snacking on unhealthy foods.”

If you spend a lot of time sitting in your daily life — such as for hours at a computer — make sure to get up and move around.”

“Long-term TV viewing involves immobilization, which is a risk factor for clots,” he added.

Clot rates in 131,000 over-40s were studied by scientists.

They discovered that regardless of age, weight, or physical fitness, the risk of clotting increased.

Clot-related conditions such as heart attacks or strokes kill one in every four Britons.