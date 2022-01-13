According to a study, British people can’t stand the thought of giving up cheese or chicken and going vegan.

BRITS would be willing to give up meaty crisps, ice cream, and cake to live a vegan lifestyle – but cheese and chicken would be difficult to live without.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults in the United Kingdom, nearly a third of people want to change their diet to be more environmentally friendly.

Chocolate, mayonnaise, and honey were among the foods that Brits were willing to give up the most.

However, dairy products appear to be a major factor for those struggling to stick to a vegan diet in January, with 40% saying they’d find it difficult to give up cheese, 32% cow’s milk, and 30% eggs.

The study, which was commissioned by snack brand Nature’s Heart, also discovered that nearly a third of people want to try more plant-based alternatives in 2022, and 29% want to make some parts of their diet vegan.

More than a quarter believe vegans have few options, and 34% admit they would struggle to come up with a vegan breakfast.

People would find it difficult to resist yoghurt (16%), sausages (15%), and bacon (14%) as well.

When it comes to the first meal of the day, 25% believe vegan alternatives aren’t as exciting.

More than half of those polled admitted to skipping breakfast on occasion, with 28% claiming it was due to a lack of time to prepare food, despite the fact that breakfast only takes an average of 12 minutes to prepare.

According to the OnePoll results, 21% of people simply do not enjoy breakfast as a meal.

More than half of women, compared to only 36% of men, say they are simply not hungry in the morning.

“It’s exciting to see what people are willing to give up for the month of Veganuary,” Tom Benton, General Manager at Nature’s Heart, said.

“The annual initiative is a fantastic way to encourage people to try new foods and to raise awareness about alternative diets.”

“According to the findings, people believe there are few options for creating an exciting and filling vegan meal, whether it’s for breakfast or dinner.

“We want to change people’s minds about vegan breakfasts – the top 20 foods show that people are less willing to give up breakfast than other foods.”

“However, there are a plethora of options for preparing a delectable and appealing breakfast dish.

Throughout January, follow us on Instagram for some healthy, winter-warming vegan breakfast ideas.”

The study also discovered that if…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.