According to a study, Brits start fitness regimes or diets expecting to fail.

According to a study, Brits expect to fail when they begin fitness or diet programs.

According to a study, more than half of Brits admit to starting a diet or fitness program with the intention of failing.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, 32% believe they would ‘never’ succeed in sticking to an exercise plan, while 28% believe the same about eating healthy or losing weight.

As a result, those who attempted to change their eating habits only lasted 11 days on average before giving up.

In the first 48 hours, nearly one out of ten people quit.

This could be because one in six (16%) people go ‘cold turkey’ on their favorite foods, eliminating them entirely in the name of better health.

Others cited high stress levels and a lack of support as the primary reasons for failing to stick to a diet.

One in five people believe they must do something “dramatic” to lose weight or improve their health, according to the study, with 21% admitting they frequently set unrealistic goals or timeframes for themselves.

“A lot of us have a difficult time establishing healthy lifestyle changes, and our expectation that we will ‘fail’ before we’ve even begun often undermines our healthy intentions,” Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D, chief of psychology at Noom, a digital health platform focused on behavior change that commissioned the research, said.

“This contributes to the ‘Well-Being Gap,’ as revealed in Noom’s inaugural State of Healthy Behaviours report, which found that while Brits are aware of what they need to do to be healthier, they are failing to achieve their goals.”

“Changing our mindset and reframing our thoughts can help us achieve our objectives.

“When it comes to changing our habits, one of the most common pitfalls is attempting to change everything at once.

However, being overly strict with ourselves isn’t always the best course of action.

“Trying to eliminate something completely from our lives can actually increase our focus on the thing, reducing our chances of success.”

More than half of adults (55%) say they crave ‘forbidden’ snacks even more when they try to completely eliminate them from their diet.

Despite their best intentions, 49% of people will abandon their health goals after the first setback, such as eating a sweet treat or going out for the night.

Another fifth (21%) finds that comparing themselves to others who appear to be doing better demotivates them from achieving their goals.

Furthermore, as many…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.