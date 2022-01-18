According to a study, hiring more pen-pushing NHS managers does not improve hospital performance.

The health service employs around 35,000 managers, and their worth has long been a point of contention.

Researchers now claim that hospitals with the most beds do not necessarily provide better care.

The findings come from a London School of Economics study that examined 129 major hospitals in England from 2012 to 2019.

“It compared how well budgets were controlled and how quickly patients were treated to manager numbers.”

The hospital trusts spent nearly £10 million on managers on average each year.

There were some who had over 500.

“Increasing the number of managers does not appear to improve hospital performance,” Dr. Miqdad Asaria, an assistant professor at the LSE, said.

Managers may not have enough power to make a difference, according to the researchers, and are simply enforcing standards and targets set by senior executives.

However, they claimed that this was not the case in private hospitals, where more managers appeared to improve patient care.