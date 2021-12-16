According to a study, millions of Britons aren’t getting enough sleep in the run-up to Christmas.

Adults get less sleep in December because of longer work hours, staying up late to watch Christmas television, and late-night parties.

And more than one-fifth of people go to bed after 11 p.m., but are up and about before 7 a.m., achieving the elusive eight-hour mark.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas, 61% admit to losing track of time during the holiday season due to shorter days and spending time with loved ones at home.

By 10:40 p.m., the average Brit is dozing off on the sofa, though a tenth of the population does not go to bed until after midnight.

“A good night’s sleep is always important, especially as we spend time preparing for Christmas,” said a spokesperson for DFS, which commissioned the study.

“December is the month of the year when British people go all out to have a good time, and it can be exhausting as a result.”

“With the fantastic parties, brilliant television, and planning and preparations for the big day, even eight hours of sleep a night isn’t enough.”

More than one-tenth of adults (13%) admit to staying up late watching Christmas movies, according to the study.

Another 10% say they can’t sleep well if they’re hungover from the night before, and many say they can’t wait to put their feet up at the end of the day because of the amount of shopping they’ve done.

Adults would prefer to be up and about by 7:41 a.m. on Christmas Day, according to the study.

More than one-quarter (27%) enjoys getting up early to make the most of the big day, but 15% are simply roused by excited children.

Another tenth gets out of bed earlier than they’d like in order to get a head start on the massive roast dinner.

A quarter of those polled said not having to worry about Christmas chores like decorating or cooking would help them sleep better this month.

Another 13% believe that skipping Christmas altogether would help them sleep better during the month of December.

Brits, on the other hand, will sleep in a little longer on Boxing Day, averaging 8:07 a.m.

According to the OnePoll figures, this is after going to bed at 11:08 p.m. the night before.

