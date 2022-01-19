According to a study, NHS A&E delays could result in up to 12.5k deaths by 2021.

According to a study, up to 12,500 NHS patients may have died last year as a result of waiting too long in A&E.

People who wait more than four hours for a hospital bed have a 16 percent increased risk of death, according to researchers.

A study of five million NHS patients found that for every 82 people who wait more than six hours to be admitted through A&E, one person dies.

It comes as health officials push for controversial changes to the NHS’s four-hour target for seeing 95% of patients.

“Data shows that long waits kill patients,” said Steve Black, a data analyst on the study.

“It’s pointless to wait four hours.

Nobody needs it for clinical reasons, and the vast majority of the time spent there is spent waiting for something else to happen.

“If the target is changed, waiting times may well worsen.”

Data experts from the NHS and universities in Exeter and New York collaborated on the study, which was published in the Emergency Medicine Journal.

It was discovered that for every 191 people who waited four to six hours to be admitted to hospital, there was an additional death between 2016 and 2018.

There was an extra death for every 82 patients after a six to eight hour wait, and one in 72 after a eight to twelve hour wait.

According to NHS England figures, a total of 1,029,325 people waited more than four hours for a bed in 2021 after doctors decided to keep them in overnight.

In December, a record-breaking 26.7 percent of visitors waited more than four hours to be seen.

According to the study’s findings, most long-wait patients are kept for hours before receiving a decision, implying that many will wait six hours or more in total.

It is possible that 12,553 people died as a result of spending more than six hours in A&E.

Last year, at least 677 people died as a result of waiting longer than 12 hours, with a total of 48,752 people facing such waits.

Long waits, according to doctors, delay critical treatment and result in longer hospital stays, increasing the risk of infection and weakening patients.

“Performance in emergency departments has been on the decline for many years now,” said Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

“It’s inexcusable and alarming.

“There should be no patient who is kept waiting for a bed.”

“Let no one be in any doubt, the NHS four-hour operational target is of critical importance to patient safety,” said Derek Prentice of the RCEM.

Aandamp;E departments are overburdened due to overcrowding in other parts of the hospital, which means fewer beds are available…

