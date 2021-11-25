According to a study, the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women and their babies.

According to a new study, Covid vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies.

The first real-world UK data shows that COVID vaccinations are safe for pregnant women and their children.

In a study of more than 350,000 births, researchers discovered that the outcomes were the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated mothers.

According to a study conducted by the UK Health Security Agency, being vaccinated had no effect on the risk of stillbirth, premature birth, or low birth weight.

However, only 22% of women who gave birth in August received the Covid vaccine, which is concerning.

The top doctor in England has repeatedly warned expecting mothers about the risk of a pandemic.

Prof Chris Whitty said last week that 98 percent of pregnant women admitted to hospitals with the virus had not been vaccinated.

It comes after NHS data revealed that nearly one in every five critically ill Covid patients were pregnant women who had not been vaccinated.

The new data is “hugely reassuring” for expectant mothers, according to experts, who advise them to get immunized.

“This pandemic has created a lot of fear and uncertainty for those who are thinking about pregnancy or expecting a baby,” said Professor Lucy Chappell, the Department of Health’s Chief Scientific Adviser. “Covid-19 is particularly dangerous for pregnant women.”

“It’s critical that they get their Covid-19 vaccine, which has already protected hundreds of thousands of pregnant women worldwide.”

“Today’s findings are reassuring, demonstrating that vaccines remain the best way for pregnant women to protect themselves and their babies from the virus.”

The research focused on births that occurred between January and August of this year.

The stillbirth rate for vaccinated women was 3.35 per 1,000, while it was 3.60 per 1,000 for unvaccinated women.

The percentage of babies born with a low birthweight was 5.28 percent for jabbed mothers and 5.36 percent for unjabbed mothers.

Premature births were 6.51 percent among vaccinated mothers and 5.99 percent among unvaccinated mothers.

However, doctors say this is to be expected, because jabbed women are more likely to be older mothers with underlying health issues.

“It is clear from the data that pregnant women are more likely to become very ill if they catch Covid – with one in five of the most critically ill coronavirus patients being unvaccinated expectant mothers,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Lead for the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

“Given that this new and encouraging research shows that there are no significant concerns about the safety of Covid vaccines in pregnancy, we will continue to advise midwives and clinicians to provide expectant mothers with the information and support they need to make the best decision for themselves and their babies.”

