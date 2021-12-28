According to a top doctor, because of the vaccine’s widespread use and strict guidelines, mass Covid deaths and hospitalizations are no longer a problem.

Because of the vaccine’s widespread use and strict guidelines, a top doctor claims that mass Covid deaths and hospitalizations are no longer a problem.

THE DAYS of mass Covid deaths and hospitalizations are OVER, according to a top doctor, thanks to the UK’s triumphant jab rollout and careful restrictions.

Boris Johnson’s decision to save New Year’s Eve and not introduce any new lockdown rules was backed by Professor Sir John Bell yesterday.

Last year’s “horrific scenes” at hospitals where thousands died painful deaths from Covid-19 will be a thing of the past, according to the regius professor of medicine at Oxford University.

His words come as a slew of studies show that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

Sir John claimed that Britain’s vaccine campaign is to blame for the country’s low hospitalization and death rates, claiming that admissions have dropped by more than half in a week.

On Monday, 8,474 people were admitted to hospitals with coronavirus, down from 19,277 admissions on the same day in 2020.

In response to the spread of the Omicron variant, Sir John said the public had been “pretty responsible.”

“You look at the people on the streets, the roads are quiet, and all that stuff,” he continued.

“I believe that will continue for the next week as we monitor how this situation develops.”

Sir John stated that there has been no increase in the incidence of severe illness or death from the disease since the vaccination program was implemented.

“I think we should be reassured that the horrific scenes we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now history, and I think we should be reassured that that is likely to continue,” he says.

On December 29, 2020, the most daily cases were recorded, with 81,472 people testing positive.

On January 19, the UK’s deadliest day, 1,359 people died.

Sajid Javid confirmed yesterday that no new Covid-19 lockdown rules will be announced before New Year’s Eve.

Other Covid-19 updates include:

However, the Health Secretary warned Britons to “be cautious,” “take a lateral flow,” and “celebrate outside or in a well-ventilated room” as he urged everyone to get their vaccinations…

