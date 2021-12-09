According to a top scientist, a ‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark a Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if the world continues to be in denial.

A ‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant, according to a top scientist, could spark a Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if the world remains in denial.

If the world remains in denial, a top US scientist has warned, the “FRANKENSTEIN” Omicron variant could spark a Covid “pandemic 2.0.”

According to Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists, attitudes toward the virus have become too “blasé and laid back,” which is seen as a risk given early reports of the new variant’s increased transmissibility.

Dr Feigl-Ding wrote on Twitter, “I have this sinking feeling that we’re in the denial phase of a pandemic 2.0.”

“I believe the (hashtag)Omicron is exactly that.

It has the potential to become a pandemic 2.0 virus.”

“I think people are just too casual about Omicron,” he went on.

“Some people are like, we’re not, but so many people are, and we know it’s (got) so much more (of a) transmission advantage, whether it’s natural transmission or evasiveness against immunity,” says one participant.

It comes amid reports that Boris Johnson will implement Plan B restrictions starting tomorrow, with all Brits being encouraged to work from home and masks being required in all public places.

However, the stringent travel restrictions, which include a pre-departure test and a second one on day two, will be reviewed before Christmas.

Scientists warned that Omicron could evade vaccines when it first emerged earlier this month.

However, new research shows that two vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness from the mutant strain.

However, the study discovered that getting a booster shot, or a third dose, “turbocharges immunity” and is required to beat the variant.

It means that three doses are the new two, and that two shots plus your booster will provide the same protection against Omicron as the first two doses did against Delta.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, told the media on Thursday that the body expected the number of countries reporting the Omicron variant to increase beyond the current tally of 57.

Dr. Feigl-Ding also discussed how the new variant can infect people who have been double-vaccinated or have already been infected, emphasizing the importance of booster shots and increased vaccine coverage.

“It’s pretty clear that there’s a lot of breakthrough against both natural and vaccine potential,” Dr Feigl-Ding said. “I’ve seen some early data and it’s not good.”

Dr. Adhanom agreed, and added that vaccines were also needed to protect people from the Delta strain, which is still a concern.

“Right now, we can prevent Omicron from becoming a global crisis,” he said.

“Right now, we have the ability to prevent the emergence of additional variants.

The virus in question is…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.