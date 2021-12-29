According to an expert, these are the eight things you should never put in your vaginal area.

According to an expert, there are eight things you should never put in your vaginal area.

The vaginal pH is delicate and slightly acidic, but there are things that can throw it off, causing odors and other issues.

Of course, there are some things you can put in your vaginal canal that will benefit your health and well-being.

Tampons can be inserted into the vaginal canal to stop blood flow during your monthly cycle.

Obviously, the penis, tongue, and fingers, as well as sex toys, are all allowed into the vagina when it comes to other, more private activities.

Lubricants are permitted, as are some thrush medications that must be inserted into the vaginal canal.

A speculum will be inserted into your vaginal canal during your smear test to help detect abnormal cells.

Experts have revealed the items that should never be placed inside your vaginal cavity.

Stephanie Taylor, an intimate health expert at Kegel8, advises against using scented products when cleaning your vaginal area because it doesn’t require them.

“While the inside of your vagina is self-cleaning, with discharge acting as a natural way to cleanse your body of bacteria, using any to wash the vulva can disrupt your natural bacterial balance, leading to bacterial vaginosis, thrush, or even cystitis,” she explained.

“Vaginal douching, which involves spraying a mixture of fluid up the vagina, is also dangerous.

“Adding too much fluid to the mix can alter the natural acidity of a healthy vagina and even lead to bacterial overgrowth.”

“When cleaning, use warm water, a washcloth, and mild soap to avoid irritation and infections,” she advised.

While cleaning your vagina with water is acceptable, you should avoid putting it inside your vagina or douching.

It is not recommended that you use one because it can disrupt normal vaginal bacteria.

“I can’t think of any circumstances where douches are helpful, because all they do is wash out everything that’s in the vagina, including all the healthy bacteria,” said Professor Ronnie Lamont, a spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

While some previous trends suggested using lemon juice to clean the inside and outside of the vagina, Stephanie explained that this is extremely dangerous due to the high acidity levels, which can disrupt the natural PH balance and flora.

“It’ll probably irritate both the inside of your vagina and your…

